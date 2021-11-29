Health leaders in the Ozarks remind you to keep your guard up as winter nears

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The staff at CoxHealth in Branson want you to keep your guard up as we enter the winter months.

Assistant Critical Care Nurse Candy Dorman says despite a decrease in COVID-19 patients, the community needs to be taking extra steps to stay healthy. The steps include continuing to wear your mask and thoroughly washing your hands. Dorman says you need to closely monitor your symptoms and if you feel sick stay at home.

If you do gather with friends and family, health care experts ask you social distance as much as you can. She says as more people gather indoors they do expect an uptick in covid cases. And staff recognizes the potential threat of the new variant Omicron.

“There are a lot of reports out there about that variant, we are going to continue to be prepared as we always are to take any COVID-19 patients,” said Dorman. “It would not change our treatment as far as being able to take them, we will be prepared.”

Dorman says staff highly encourage those not vaccinated to get a COVID-19 shot. Health experts say it is our number one tool to get back to normal.

