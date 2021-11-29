Leaders from Springfield plant nursery discuss health benefits of house plants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Experts say house plants can help improve mental and physical health.

The interest in house plants has grown since the pandemic, according to leaders from Springfield nursery Family Flowers.

“We started seeing the benefits of house plants and wanted to start getting more people into them and help them out,” said Kayliegh Girth with Family Flowers.

Family Flowers Greenhouse, located in the 1100 block of South Glenstone Avenue, say plants purify the air and can help bring health benefits to people who struggle with breathing.

“I like snake plants because they are good for air-purifying, which helps my mom, who has asthma,” said Girth.

House plants can bring in multiple mental health benefits, and it’s a prime reason people choose to purchase them.

“People that feel like they don’t have a reason to get up in the morning, taking care of the plants is something that can inspire them,” said Girth.

House plants also bring a new hobby to the table and it’s giving many who still work from home something to do.

“It’s a really nice hobby, and with the pandemic, being inside a lot, it’s giving people something to do,” said Girth. “We wanted to start getting more people into them and helping them out.”

