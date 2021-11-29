Missouri Dept. of Conservation explains impact of waterfowl hunting at Fellows Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hunters made their way to Fellows Lake throughout the weekend for the first of two waterfowl hunting sessions planned in the Springfield area.

The Missouri Department of Conservation organized two waterfowl hunting sessions at the lake. The first began Thanksgiving and ended Sunday. The next session runs from Jan. 1-31.

MDC officials say waterfowl hunting is a great teaching experience and a family-friendly activity.

“Waterfowl hunting is a great opportunity for younger people who hunt with older mentors to learn about hunting,” said Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “There’s skill involved, you have to call the waterfowl in and obviously, there’s there’s firearm safety, all the aspects of hunting involved.”

Conservation officials say waterfowl are birds like ducks and geese, and they are usually hunted in the fall. Skalicky says waterfowl hunting can help jumpstart people’s love for the outdoors.

”We want to pass that tradition on. The bottom line goal is to get people interested in the outdoors, it gets them outdoors.

The waterfowl season is split into two sessions because of bird migration patterns. For more information on waterfowl hunting in Missouri, CLICK HERE.

