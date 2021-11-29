New COVID-19 variant a matter of “concern” but not enough is known at this time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Yeah, we know you’re tired of hearing about COVID-19.

But dismissing it or putting our heads in the sand to avoid it won’t make it go away.

“It’s been a difficult two years and people are COVID-fatigued,” said Kendra Findley, the Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department’s Administrator for Epidemiology. “People are tired of talking about it and worrying about it and I completely understand that. But we’re stuck on this roller coaster with it for who knows how long.”

So the latest news is that the World Health Organization has designated a new variant of “concern” that emerged in South Africa in recent days, naming it “Omicron” after the 15th letter in the Greek alphabet. The previous “Delta” variant was named after the 4th letter in the Greek alphabet.

”This variant is a cause for concern but not a cause for panic,” President Joe Biden announced on Monday, explaining that the U.S. is better prepared than ever to address the new variant even though not much is known about Omicron.

Several countries including the U.S. and European Union have already issued travel bans on South Africa because while there are more questions than answers about Omicron, one thing researchers do know is the new variant is highly transmissible.

“It has a lot of mutations, more than 50,” said Dr. Francis Collins, the Director of the National Institute of Health. “That’s a new record.”

“What happened here has not previously happened within the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Osterholm, the Director at the Center for Infectious Disease and Research at the University of Minnesota. “What we’re seeing is a variant that has high transmissibility and it’s very likely we’re going to see in the days ahead that the Omicron virus is going to ultimately be the new King of the Hill.”

“South Africa went from about 200 cases a day to a thousand cases a day the next week,” added Findley. “So clearly it is infectious. They know that much about it. Everything else at this point is speculation. They don’t know that it’s more severe (than other variants) or if the vaccines will work against it.”

“I’m optimistic that we’ll have some degree of protection against this new variant,” suggested Dr. Robin Trotman, an Infectious Disease Specialist at CoxHealth in Springfield. “The vaccine is never going to prevent infection per se. Vaccines are designed to prevent severe disease, hospitalization, and death. And while it’s too early to tell, if I had to guess, my suspicion is we’ll retain some efficacy against the Omicron variant as far as protecting against severe disease and death.”

While the Omicron variant has been detected in over a dozen countries, it’s just now making its way to the United States. And if you recall the Ozarks became one of the first hot spots in the country for the previous big variant, Delta.

So are we in danger of being one of the first areas hit with Omicron?

“Oh, I hope not,” Findley replied. “I feel like we’ve already served our time so to speak with Delta. But COVID has been a fairly miserable ride for us for the last two years and it’s not done with us yet. Right now (in Greene County) we’ve hit this steady case count of about 50-70 cases a day. We’ve hit that plateau and we’re just staying there. And I would expect that to go up a little bit with the holidays.”

“It would really be lightning striking twice if we were the U.S. epicenter of Omicron again,” Trotman added. “I can’t foresee that happening but with certainty, we’ve learned that what happens around the world is going to be here soon.”

And with Thanksgiving just completed, what do you need to watch for in terms of COVID-19 symptoms?

“You should start watching for respiratory symptoms about five days from when you get back from your travel,” Findley said.

“Your first symptom might just be feeling achy and tired with a fever,” Trotman added. “Then getting tested is the key at that point. Early testing and early monoclonal antibodies for people who are candidates. I mean they really work.”

And with Christmas and New Year gatherings still to come?

“Those large family gatherings are really needed,” Trotman answered. “There’s been so much isolation. But you really need to look at your own health and the health of the people around you. It’s equally important to know about the people you’re gathering with and really appreciate their vulnerabilities. Have an open dialogue and don’t stigmatize wearing masks because everyone should feel comfortable.”

“It is a personal choice,” Findley reiterated. “But I will tell you when it comes to being around other people, whether you’re fully vaccinated or not, you’re just going to be safer if you’re masked.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.