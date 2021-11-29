Police investigate stabbing in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after one person was stabbed Sunday evening in north Springfield.

Police have not yet released any information on the victim or possible suspects, and no arrests have yet been made in the investigation.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of E. Kearney Street around 7 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found one person unresponsive. Police say the victim appears to be in stable condition.

Police say it’s unclear whether the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect is at large, but police say there is no threat to the community.

Investigators say the stabbing appears to be unrelated to a shooting investigation Sunday evening at Bennett Street.

Additional details are limited at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.