Police investigate stabbing in north Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after one person was stabbed Sunday evening in north Springfield.

Police have not yet released any information on the victim or possible suspects, and no arrests have yet been made in the investigation.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of E. Kearney Street around 7 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found one person unresponsive. Police say the victim appears to be in stable condition.

Police say it’s unclear whether the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect is at large, but police say there is no threat to the community.

Investigators say the stabbing appears to be unrelated to a shooting investigation Sunday evening at Bennett Street.

Additional details are limited at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

