Police say 2 hospitalized after shooting near Springfield apartment complex, residents and manager react

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two shooting victims are hospitalized with various injuries after a shooting Sunday evening near a Springfield apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Briarwood Village Apartment complex, which is located in the 2000 block of E. Bennett St.

“We heard two shots and we didn’t know at first that they were gunshots but then we heard screaming and more shots,” said a witness who lives in the complex. “I stepped out on my balcony to see what was going on and heard a girl say she was bleeding.”

Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. One victim is listed in stable condition. A woman, who was at the scene during the shooting, suffered superficial injuries, although it’s unclear if she was shot.

“I just want to let the people that live in our community know that we’re just trying to make sure our property is safe and that’s our main concern at this point,” said Jared Alexander the Briarwood property manager. “We do have security and our security is the Department of Public Safety which makes around on all of our properties.”

Officers stopped a person of interest after the shooting, though no arrests have yet been made in the investigation.

KY3 has reached out to the Springfield Police Department and is waiting to hear back for further updates.

