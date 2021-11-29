Advertisement

Power outages in Springfield Monday morning

(KSPR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -More than 1,400 City Utilities customers don’t have electricity Monday morning. The power outages started around 2:00 a.m.

The outages extend from Scenic Avenue to Grant Avenue and from Chestnut Expressway south to Bennett Street.

We’re working to find out what is causing the outages and when power will be restored.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies, two other teens hurt in crash near Cabool
There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex on Bennett Street in Springfield.
Two hospitalized after shooting near Springfield apartment complex
Lacey Stokes
Marshfield, Mo. insurance agent, charged with stealing from elderly couple, pleads guilty
Authorities say Haley Shell, 15, was last seen in Gassville on Friday, October 1.
UPDATE: Baxter County, Ark. teen, missing for nearly two months, found safe Saturday
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

House plants
Leaders from Springfield plant nursery discuss health benefits of house plants
plants.
Leaders from Springfield plant nursery discuss health benefits of house plants
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri did not report Sunday; Arkansas adds nearly 400 new cases
Local plant nursery shares benefits of house plants on health
Local plant nursery shares benefits of house plants on health