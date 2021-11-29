Power outages in Springfield Monday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -More than 1,400 City Utilities customers don’t have electricity Monday morning. The power outages started around 2:00 a.m.

The outages extend from Scenic Avenue to Grant Avenue and from Chestnut Expressway south to Bennett Street.

We’re working to find out what is causing the outages and when power will be restored.

