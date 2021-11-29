Sam’s Club in east Springfield closing through Tuesday for deep cleaning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Management will close the Sam’s Club location in east Springfield Monday evening to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The store at 3660 East Sunshine will close at 4 p.m. Monday. It will not reopen until Wednesday morning.

In an email to KY3 News, a public relations representative says the company wants to assist health leaders as cases of COVID-19 rise. A third-party cleaning crew will sanitize the building.

The company released this statement below to KY3 News:

As an essential business and a member of the Springfield community, we understand the role we play in providing our members with food, medicine, and other essential items, especially at this time.

As you know, several areas across the country have seen a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Springfield, MO club location at 3660 E Sunshine St. today at 4 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the club and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the club to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the club to members on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of members we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

In these counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside our facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers. You can find the county-by-county breakdown here. The CDC updates its data on transmission rates weekly, so the guidance on mask usage is likely to change over time in different locations.

In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to members and non-members through walk-in or online appointments, we’re also offering easy access to vaccines for associates. Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home club pharmacy, on or off the clock. They’ll receive two hours of paid leave to receive their vaccination and up to three days of paid leave, should they experience an adverse reaction.

These protocols and convenient access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and members. We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our members and associates in mind.

