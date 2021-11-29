Springfield City Council considers applying for Brownfield Assessment Grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield senior planners will ask the city council for approval to apply for a $500,000 EPA grant on Monday.

This will go towards assessing Brownfield properties. A Brownfield site is an area that could have a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.

Senior planner Olivia Hough said if the city receives the funding, it would continue to assess sites around Springfield including redevelopment projects like Renew Jordan Creek, the Grant Avenue Corridor, Forward Springfield Sub Areas, and the historic commercial and industrial areas in central and northwest Springfield.

”It really benefits properties that help support our community, our community’s vision, and our community plans,” said Hough. “Also properties, where we feel, have the most environmental need, where their redevelopment is compromised because there are environmental unknowns.”

Some of the environmental unknowns could be whether or not a gas leak happened at an old gas station or what’s in the soil at an old factory.

”Before we had all the environmental regulations, and knew everything that we know now we have properties for where we know or suspect we would have some soil contamination,” said Hough. “If there were old paint factories and mills and gas stations and former manufacturer gas plants and things like that. There can be residual contaminants left in the soil. For our construction workers, we need to know what is there before we start excavating. We may have to demolish some buildings.”

Hough said community members can apply for Brownfield assessments before building or redeveloping.

If approved, Hough said the city will apply for the grant by December 1 and will know whether or not Springfield is awarded in April.

