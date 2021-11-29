Springfield-Greene County Health Department offering $50 gift cards for people getting fully vaccinated

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will offer $50 gift cards to people seeking a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic (1425 E. Battlefield Rd).

Individuals who receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will receive a gift card after each dose. Individuals who receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will receive two gift cards upon vaccination. Gift cards are available while supplies last and are not available for booster doses.

With the holidays and respiratory illness season upon us, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Getting vaccinated will protect you, your family and the community from severe illness due to COVID-19 infection. Higher community vaccination rates can also reduce the impact of another surge in COVID-19 cases.

Those needing the COVID-19 or flu vaccine can view a map of vaccination opportunities at vaccine417.com. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic can also be scheduled by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211. The Health Department offers flu vaccines to those who are uninsured or underinsured. Appointments for the flu vaccine can be scheduled by calling 417-864-1658. Gift card incentives are only available to those receiving the first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, not COVID-19 boosters or flu vaccines.

