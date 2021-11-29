Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department offering $50 gift cards for people getting fully vaccinated

Health leaders are worried about the amount of vaccine misinformation that could keep people...
Health leaders are worried about the amount of vaccine misinformation that could keep people from getting the shot.(ky3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will offer $50 gift cards to people seeking a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic (1425 E. Battlefield Rd).

Individuals who receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will receive a gift card after each dose. Individuals who receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will receive two gift cards upon vaccination. Gift cards are available while supplies last and are not available for booster doses.

With the holidays and respiratory illness season upon us, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Getting vaccinated will protect you, your family and the community from severe illness due to COVID-19 infection. Higher community vaccination rates can also reduce the impact of another surge in COVID-19 cases.

Those needing the COVID-19 or flu vaccine can view a map of vaccination opportunities at vaccine417.com. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic can also be scheduled by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211. The Health Department offers flu vaccines to those who are uninsured or underinsured. Appointments for the flu vaccine can be scheduled by calling 417-864-1658. Gift card incentives are only available to those receiving the first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, not COVID-19 boosters or flu vaccines.To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex on Bennett Street in Springfield.
Two hospitalized after shooting near Springfield apartment complex
Teen dies, two other teens hurt in crash near Cabool
Lacey Stokes
Marshfield, Mo. insurance agent, charged with stealing from elderly couple, pleads guilty
The outages extended from Scenic Avenue to Grant Avenue and from Chestnut Expressway south to...
Power restored after outages in Springfield Monday morning
Police investigate stabbing in north Springfield

Latest News

Eric Schmitt/Missouri Atty. Gen.
President Biden’s vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states, including Arkansas & Missouri
Despite the global worry, scientists caution that it's still unclear whether omicron is more...
At least a dozen countries report cases caused by omicron variant
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 5,400 new cases; Arkansas adds 200+ new cases
USDA to invest more than $350K to improve rural Missouri homes