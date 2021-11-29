Advertisement

Steven Matz finalizes $44M, 4-year contract with Cardinals

FILE -Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Steven Matz throws to a New York Yankees batter during the...
FILE -Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Steven Matz throws to a New York Yankees batter during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Mets owner Steve Cohen criticized pitcher Steven Matz for reaching an agreement with the St. Louis Cardinals rather than New York. Matz and the Cardinals have agreed to a $44 million, four-year contract, a deal subject to a successful physical, according to published reports. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)(Bill Kostroun | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Left-hander Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals finalized a $44 million, four-year contract on Monday.

Matz gets a $2 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office, and salaries of $8 million next season, $10 million in 2022 and $12 million each in 2023 and 2024,

He can earn $1 million annually in performance bonuses for innings pitched: $200,000 each for 130, 140, 150, 160 and 170.

Matz, a 30-year-old left-hander who is from Long Island, pitched for the Mets from 2015-20 and was traded to Toronto last January. He went a career-best 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts for the Blue Jays, then became a free agent.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex on Bennett Street in Springfield.
Two hospitalized after shooting near Springfield apartment complex
Teen dies, two other teens hurt in crash near Cabool
Lacey Stokes
Marshfield, Mo. insurance agent, charged with stealing from elderly couple, pleads guilty
Police investigate stabbing in north Springfield
USDA to invest more than $350K to improve rural Missouri homes

Latest News

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate late in the second half of an NFL football game...
Red-hot Chiefs brimming with optimism after late-season bye
Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) shoots over Gardner-Webb defenders D'Maurian Williams (4) and...
Notae scores 28, No. 13 Arkansas tops Penn to stay unbeaten
2 Auburn students win $1 million prize in bass fishing tournament at Table Rock Lake
Dallas quarterback Craig Morton (14) just cant see his way clear to get rid of the ball as...
Ex-Chiefs star, Hall of Fame defensive lineman Curley Culp dies at 75