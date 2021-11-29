At least one hospitalized after shooting near Springfield apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At least one person is hospitalized with unknown injuries after a shooting Sunday evening near a Springfield apartment complex, police say.

Police have not yet released any information on a possible suspect or victims. Investigators say at least one person and possibly a second person were shot. The victims were rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers responded to the area of the Briarwood Village Apartments at 2020 E. Bennet St. around 7:30 p.m.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

