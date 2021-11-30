Advertisement

1 year later, 100 crosses have been added to honor those who died in Laclede County from COVID-19

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - One Laclede County doctor is honoring those who have died from COVID-19 in the county with crosses.

A year ago Dr. Jack Hopkins started making these crosses as a way to honor the people we have lost in the pandemic. The county has lost 134 victims to the virus.

”At that point, we were losing so many people to COVID, we were in that in that peak,” said Dr. Hopkins. ”I just felt like the community needed to have some awareness of how many people we were losing, at the time, and it was a lot, and very quickly.”

Dr. Hopkins told me he has gotten a lot of positive responses from the community.

”I think that’s the kind of the miracle thing for me that came about when we started doing this, again, it was almost an expression of rage against this illness and frustration, and then crosses, of course, a symbol of hope. For families that have lost a loved one, they’ve chosen to come out and put a little plaque, a little name, to commemorate one of those folks on the cross,” said Dr. Hopkins.

Even though he has made the crosses, others in the community have come together to put the names on the crosses or leave flowers by them. There are currently 128 crosses. Dr. Hopkins is working to add the rest.

”I’m a little behind on process right now. Because we had some more deaths that the health department announced at the beginning of this past month. So a lot of crosses,” said Dr. Hopkins.

Vandals have hit the area multiple times.

”We have a couple of crosses that were pulled by folks, and we found them down the way,” said Dr. Hopkins.

Hopkins said as a physician it is upsetting to see people turn this into something political.

”It’s a little upsetting that the idea of acknowledging this terrible, terrible illness and these tragic deaths becomes a political issue. That’s upsetting to me.”

