2 arrested after hunters locate body near Seligman, Mo.

Police later identified Reginald Baker, 30, of Seligman and Daniel Blanks, 41, of Fort Smith, Ark. as suspects.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELIGMAN, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Tulsa arrested two men wanted in the death of a man in Barry County.

A group of hunters on November 27 discovered a man’s body north of Seligman. Investigators identified the body as Richard Phillips.

Investigators say Phillips died while in Springdale. Police later identified Reginald Baker, 30, of Seligman and Daniel Blanks, 41, of Fort Smith, Ark. as suspects. A judge issued an arrest warrant for the two, wanted for battery, kidnapping, and burglary. Police located them over the weekend in Tulsa.

Crime lab examiners at the Arkansas State Crime lab will determine the cause of death. Investigators say upgraded charges could happen soon.

