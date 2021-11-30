Advertisement

Brown’s 20-20 effort helps Missouri topple Paul Quinn 91-59

Paul Quinn's Bruce Scott, right, fouls Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, as he shoots during the...
Paul Quinn's Bruce Scott, right, fouls Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, as he shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 91-59. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown had 20 points and a career-high 23 rebounds to lead Missouri to a 91-59 victory over Paul Quinn on Monday night.

Dajuan Gordon scored 17 points and Amari Davis 14 for the Tigers (4-3). Javon Pickett added 12 points, 10 in the first half. Brown also had a team-high six assists.

Paul Quinn kept it close for the first 12 minutes and trailed just 18-14 with 8:41 remaining in the first half. Pickett then hit a 3-pointer for Missouri and the Tigers went on a 14-0 run over the next four minutes.

Missouri led 42-19 at halftime but outscored Paul Quinn by only nine points in the second half.

After making 4 of 19 3-pointers in the first half, Missouri made four of its first six in the second half and finished 8 for 29. Gordon made 4 of 9 3-pointers for the game.

Brandon Johnson led Paul Quinn with 17 points and Spencer McElway added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Paul Quinn is a member of the NAIA.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

