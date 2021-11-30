Advertisement

Camdenton, Mo. man charged with kidnapping, assault, and tampering with a witness

Robert Sylvester is accused of domestic assault, kidnapping, and tampering with a witness.
Robert Sylvester is accused of domestic assault, kidnapping, and tampering with a witness.
By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A Camdenton man faces multiple charges after police responded to the Red Roof Inn for a disturbance.

Robert Sylvester is accused of domestic assault, kidnapping, and tampering with a witness.

According to police, Sylvester’s girlfriend said he grabbed a woman’s hair in the parking lot of Woody’s, a local bar, and drove to Red Roof Inn where he prevented her from getting out of the car. She escaped and ran into the lobby where someone called 911.

When police put Sylvester into the back of the car, he put his foot out so the door could not be shut. Police told him if he didn’t listen they would use the taser. He eventually complied and the police did not end up using it.

