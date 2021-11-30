City leaders push for change to the Springfield Police Department’s response to traffic crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city leaders are pushing to restore a police policy that was shelved more than seven years ago.

The department adopted a policy in August 2014 that would allow officers to respond to vehicle accidents involving injuries only.

This limited the number of resources spent on every traffic accident in the city. But with 27 fatality accidents, so this year and the need for increased safety council member Craig Hosmer says it may be time to have officers respond to any accidents if called upon once again.

“The role of the Springfield Police Department is to protect and serve,” he said.

Hosmer believes that also includes officers responding to traffic accidents.

“If someone is on a public road and has been in an accident the other motoring public is at risk,” he said.

Although Springfield Police ended the required response to calls for non-injury traffic accidents seven years ago that policy was modified last year. The department established clear guidelines for an officer’s response. However, that limits when authorities could respond to calls for help.

Hosmer says this may compromise your safety, recalling the 2001 murder of 19-year-old Amanda Morton by David Zink.

“If you’re driving by yourself late at night and you’re involved in an accident, I remember the Amanda Morton incident on highway 44 where somebody bumped her, they pulled off the side of the road and she was abducted. Unfortunately, those things happen,” he said.

Hosmer says he understands the current staffing challenges in the department. But, he’s optimistic that the council and the department can come up with a solution.

“I know that they’re going to be concerns about manpower but I think they could work some of those things out,” he said. “Maybe it doesn’t need to be a fully certified police officer. Maybe it can be one of the traffic enforcement officers that we have in the city. I think there are other ways to do it. I think that response is important. It’s good police work. It’s good citizen service and I think in the long run it’s better for our community.”

The city council heard the first reading of the bill calling for officer response at Monday night’s meeting. They could take a vote in two weeks.

Officials explained the department would not comment on this proposal at this time.

