Eastbound James River Ramp closed at Glenstone exit for construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the next nine days, the southbound Glenstone Avenue to eastbound U.S. Route 60 ramp will be closed for construction. This is a part of the James River Freeway and Glenstone Avenue Interchange Project.

MoDot Engineer Brad Gripka said crews will be installing curb and gutters, along with paving the ramp. The project began in Spring 2020 and is expected to be completed by May with an estimated cost of $22.3 million.

Gripka said the existing ramp has a lot of traffic flow with the mall and several other businesses nearby. He said the new roundabout will help reduce traffic crashes.

“It just helps with that design and eliminates a lot of the accidents as well,” said Gripka. “Whereas you have a signalized intersection, you do have those t-bone accidents, whereas you don’t have those with a roundabout.”

Gripka said it’s important to keep working before winter weather approaches. Over the next nine days, he encourages you to plan your route ahead of time in case of any traffic issues.

”We waited until after the Thanksgiving holiday because we wanted to make sure we didn’t have a lot of traffic congestion,” said Gripka. “We’re trying to get this work done and open this ramp up. We’re going to go into multiple phases moving forward. This is just one for the very first phase of working on the roundabout.”

The ramp will re-open next Wednesday and Gripka wants drivers to be cautious of any crews working on the project.

To plan your route, click here for the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.