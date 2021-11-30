Advertisement

Eastbound James River Ramp closed at Glenstone exit for construction

MoDOT says the current ramp has a lot of traffic flow with the mall being nearby and the new...
MoDOT says the current ramp has a lot of traffic flow with the mall being nearby and the new roundabout will help decrease traffic accidents.(MoDOT)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the next nine days, the southbound Glenstone Avenue to eastbound U.S. Route 60 ramp will be closed for construction. This is a part of the James River Freeway and Glenstone Avenue Interchange Project.

MoDot Engineer Brad Gripka said crews will be installing curb and gutters, along with paving the ramp. The project began in Spring 2020 and is expected to be completed by May with an estimated cost of $22.3 million.

Gripka said the existing ramp has a lot of traffic flow with the mall and several other businesses nearby. He said the new roundabout will help reduce traffic crashes.

“It just helps with that design and eliminates a lot of the accidents as well,” said Gripka. “Whereas you have a signalized intersection, you do have those t-bone accidents, whereas you don’t have those with a roundabout.”

Gripka said it’s important to keep working before winter weather approaches. Over the next nine days, he encourages you to plan your route ahead of time in case of any traffic issues.

”We waited until after the Thanksgiving holiday because we wanted to make sure we didn’t have a lot of traffic congestion,” said Gripka. “We’re trying to get this work done and open this ramp up. We’re going to go into multiple phases moving forward. This is just one for the very first phase of working on the roundabout.”

The ramp will re-open next Wednesday and Gripka wants drivers to be cautious of any crews working on the project.

To plan your route, click here for the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club/Springfield, Mo.
Sam’s Club in east Springfield closing through Tuesday for deep cleaning
There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex on Bennett Street in Springfield.
Two hospitalized after shooting near Springfield apartment complex
The outages extended from Scenic Avenue to Grant Avenue and from Chestnut Expressway south to...
Power restored after outages in Springfield Monday morning
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Atty. Gen.
President Biden’s vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states, including Arkansas & Missouri
Police investigate stabbing in north Springfield

Latest News

Paul Quinn's Bruce Scott, right, fouls Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, as he shoots during the...
Brown’s 20-20 effort helps Missouri topple Paul Quinn 91-59
police motorcycle
City leaders push for change to the Springfield Police Department’s response to traffic crashes
Trailer full of tools stolen from Springfield construction company.
Trailer full of tools stolen from Springfield construction company
Crews battled a massive fire torching 1,000 acres
Mid-County Fire Protection District crews battle massive fire; answer 111 calls to service