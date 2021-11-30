Advertisement

Mid-County Fire Protection District crews battle massive fire; answer 111 calls to service

By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Mid-County Fire Protection District answered 111 calls in just 11 days.
One of those was a massive brush fire.

“It’s about 35 brush fires, five structure fires, several mutual aids, you know, helped other agencies. So it’s been extraordinarily busy,” said Mid-County Fire Protection District Chief Scott Frandsen.

The brush fire burned for multiple days.

”It took us about three days to completely get around that fire. Fortunately, most of it was burning in areas where there weren’t any buildings,” said Chief Frandsen.

The brush fire was in the more rural part of the county. It torched about 1,000 acres.

”It was almost obviously started from outside burning. We’re trying to determine that. The conservationists are trying to figure out exactly where it started,” said Chief Frandsen.

To open burn, you need to have a permit. All you have to do is call to find out if it is a burn day. The day of the fire was not.

”I’m gonna guess we probably took two dozen phone calls here, people just absolutely mad and cussing us and irate because we would not let wouldn’t let them burn, you know, and they wanted to speak to supervisors while I was at the fire the whole time. I mean, it’s just so disheartening that we’re out there, our guys are just completely shot, and people are getting mad because we won’t let them burn when the winds blow 25-30 miles an hour,” said Chief Frandsen.

He says they are trained for these conditions.

”This was a very large fire. The only mutual aid we had was the Missouri Department of Conservation. We handled it with our department and conservation. So I couldn’t be more proud of our staff.”

