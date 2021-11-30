Advertisement

A second tiny home village for the homeless opens in Springfield

Eden Village 2/Springfield, Mo.
Eden Village 2/Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers of the latest tiny home village for the homeless hosted a grand opening in Springfield.

Eden Village 2 is located on West Brower. It features 24 tiny homes that are almost filled.

Organizers focus on housing the chronically disabled homeless in Greene County. The Springfield nonprofit “The Gathering Tree” built the first Eden Village two years ago. They are excited to see the new development.

”It’s a loving home and I love every bit of it,” said resident Lymon Sanders. “God blessed me with this home and I don’t have to leave and I can stay as long as I want to but I can prosper here. I can see when I can move on so it’s not a temporary home.”

Eden Village 2 also features a community center with support-like case managers and mental health services.

