Springfield city leaders look at options for more housing for the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Springfield discussed how to get more homeless into stable housing.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks says Springfield estimates the city needs 14,000 more housing units that are safe and affordable. CPO’s Vice President of Homeless Prevention Michelle Garand says the lack of options for people living in severe poverty. She also says we will improve.

“When we look at the average rent rates in Springfield and compare that to income levels for individuals living in poverty it doesn’t match up,” said Garand. “And so we either need to build in some type of subsidy or create more affordable housing for individuals to be able to stabilize.”

Homeless advocates say Springfield also needs more emergency shelter space to help the unsheltered transition to stable housing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.