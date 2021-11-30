Advertisement

Springfield city leaders look at options for more housing for the homeless

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Springfield discussed how to get more homeless into stable housing.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks says Springfield estimates the city needs 14,000 more housing units that are safe and affordable. CPO’s Vice President of Homeless Prevention Michelle Garand says the lack of options for people living in severe poverty. She also says we will improve.

“When we look at the average rent rates in Springfield and compare that to income levels for individuals living in poverty it doesn’t match up,” said Garand. “And so we either need to build in some type of subsidy or create more affordable housing for individuals to be able to stabilize.”

Homeless advocates say Springfield also needs more emergency shelter space to help the unsheltered transition to stable housing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club/Springfield, Mo.
Sam’s Club in east Springfield closing through Tuesday for deep cleaning
There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex on Bennett Street in Springfield.
Two hospitalized after shooting near Springfield apartment complex
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Atty. Gen.
President Biden’s vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states, including Arkansas & Missouri
The outages extended from Scenic Avenue to Grant Avenue and from Chestnut Expressway south to...
Power restored after outages in Springfield Monday morning

Latest News

Springfield city leaders look at options for more housing for the homeless
2 arrested after hunters locate body near Seligman, Mo.
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 1,700 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,050 new cases
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street