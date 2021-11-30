Trailer full of tools stolen from Springfield construction company.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield construction company is facing a major set back after having a trailer full of tools stolen Sunday morning.

The construction company owner tells KY3 he wanted to keep his identity anonymous out of safety for himself, his workers and their families.

The trailer itself was worth about $4,000. The tools inside of it were worth an additional $4,000-$5,000.

”Saws, drills, we had drywall tools as far as boxes, pumps, stuff like that stolen, he says. “Ladders, compressors, cooler.”

Without those tools, the company is delayed doing any jobs for at least a few weeks.

“We had some materials in there that were for these upcoming jobs that we were supposed to be doing this week so it definitely sets us back,” he says. “We’re not able to work right now as far as having the tools to do everything.”

It is a major setback financially, on top of the cost of the stolen items.

“You start doing good and then next thing you know you get put back two, three steps,” he says. “It really does put an alter on a lot of things, especially after the last year and a half we have had.”

He says community members came forward, with one neighbor offering their surveillance footage of a black truck driving off with the trailer.

“We’ve been kind of digging into our own stuff here just to kind of see where it’s taken us,” he says. “We’ve had the help from a lot of local residents on actual tips that are helping us get back to some ground here.”

Tips from community members also said they saw the stolen trailer and tools at a swap meet.

He says he has surveillance footage of the trailer at a gas station across from the swap meet.

“We even talked to the owner of the swap meet and they said that he was there,” he says. “He was selling items out of the side of the trailer because he couldn’t get the back door open.”

The owner says this all happened despite the trailer being fully locked.

“But they still somehow got through two locks off the hitch and still took it out of the yard,” he says. “Make sure it’s concreted down with chains and everything. Whatever you have to do. Put a tire lock on it. Anything.”

A report was filed with the Springfield Police Department. The owner hopes the investigation will continue to move forward over the next few days.

