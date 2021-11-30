Advertisement

On Your Side: What to buy in December

Save on these items this month.
Save on these items this month.
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Finish the year with savings. Here’s what to buy this month.

Buy security cameras

It’s the peak season for Porch Pirates. Fight back with a video doorbell. This is the best time to buy cameras. You won’t see deals this low, until next Christmas. There are options for any budget, from $30 to $300.

Buy pajamas

Retailers want to cash in on the Christmas matching trend. Stock up. The more you buy, the more you’ll save. If you find a really good deal, go ahead and buy a set for Christmas 2022.

Buy toys

Historically, you’ll see the lowest discounts on toys around the third week of December. Play at your own risk here. If you do this, buy in-store. Accept the fact selection probably won’t be fantastic.

Buy tools and hardware

Order now for Christmas. Or order throughout this month and hold it for Father’s Day. Dad doesn’t have to know you paid half price.

Buy baking essentials

Yes, prices are up at the grocery store. You can snag a decent deal on baking essentials. December 4 is National Cookie Day! Buy flour, sugar and don’t forget the frosting. Freeze what you do not eat.

Here are two December hacks.

This is the best time of the year to buy gift cards. It’s a win-win. Businesses will often throw in a free goodie depending on how much you spend.

You know this one. The best day to buy holiday decor is December 26. You’ll save anywhere from 50-80 percent. Buy a new tree, lights, and that elf for the shelf. Store it for next year.

