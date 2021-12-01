Branson, Mo. native named to SEC Football Community Service Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas’ Jordan Silver has been named to the 2021 SEC Football Community Service Team.

The Branson, Mo. native appeared in all 12 games this season as the Razorbacks’ primary long snapper, handling snapping duties on field goals and punts. Thanks in part to Silver’s pinpoint snapping, Cam Little has emerged as the best freshman kicker in the country by making 19-of-23 field goal attempts as well as all 43 of his point-after attempts this year.

A redshirt senior boasts the fourth-highest special teams grade (72.3) on the Razorbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Off the field, he volunteers with numerous charities and organizations in Northwest Arkansas, including the Salvation Army, Boys & Girls Club, NWA Children’s Hospital, Ambassadors of Compassion, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, and the Little Rock Air Force Veterans.

The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, highlighting an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

