CMNH MIRACLE CHILDREN: The Greek siblings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Simon Greek is no stranger to fighting battles. Battles in a video game. Battles in real life. Not only for Simon but, for his younger sister Cecilia too.

“There’s no definitive answer as to what they actually have. We just know that there’s something wrong,” says mom Amber Greek.

Test after test after test has narrowed it down to either Cerebral Palsy or HSP; Hereditary Spastic Paraparesis.

HSP can strike physically or intellectually. For Simon, he has difficulty reading. Simon also has trouble with balance which makes playing sports tough.

“I like to run my scooter and play with my friends at school,” mentioned sister Cecilia Greek.

Cecilia’s struggles are physical. Her hips, knees, and ankles don’t align correctly causing pain. It’s all meant a lot of time traveling and doing medical testing.

“And what ends up happening is you can’t pay it all upfront. So then you start making payments, and then those payments end up going to the next year, and then the next year becomes more payments, because you have more testing, we got to the point where like, we got to find some help,” says dad Doug Greek.

Then, they found Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. And, the Greek family discovered hope.

“I feel like it allowed us to not give up in trying to figure out what’s going on with our kids. It’s allowed us to help seek out that extra medical care and go that extra mile for our kids where, at some point, everybody has a breaking point to where they’re like, well, we just can’t afford that test,” replied Amber Greek.

They’ve been helped with travel expenses, orthotics, and filling in the sizeable gap insurance can leave.

“I just cannot brag about them enough and thank them enough for how well they, they advocate for children and their medical needs,” related Amber.

You might say Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals helped Simon and his family get in the ring and be ready to rumble with whatever challenges the illness throws their way.

“It allowed us to keep seeking to try to find an answer. So we can better help our kids and not miss anything, and not give up,” concluded a hopeful Amber.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.