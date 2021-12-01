Advertisement

COVID-19 cases increase in Arkansas, Missouri following Thanksgiving gatherings

The Arkansas Department of Health estimates between 30,000-50,000 cases of Hepatitis C in the...
The Arkansas Department of Health estimates between 30,000-50,000 cases of Hepatitis C in the state.(KY3)
By Noah Tucker
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas health leaders have reported nearly another 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. Missouri health leaders added another 2,200 cases.

The rise in cases comes as the U.S. reports its first case of the omicron variant in California. White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said the patient, who was fully vaccinated, had just returned to the San Francisco area on November 22 after traveling in South Africa.

“The best protection against omicron is getting your booster shot,” said President Joe Biden in a news conference Wednesday. “Right now about 125 million Americans are eligible for a booster, but only about 41 million have gotten one thus far.”

Yet to be seen in the Midwest, cases of the Delta variant are still on the rise following Thanksgiving. It was a spike health officials anticipated.

“We know with the winter months more people are forced inside when compared to the summer months where you’re outside and more spaced,” said Whitney Mann with the Greene County Health Department.

Arkansas health leaders reported 400 new hospitalization this week.

″It may be an unpopular opinion around here, but I’m vaccinated,” said one Arkansan. “I got my shot the first day I could, I believe the vaccine protects against COVID-19.”

With numbers increasing following gatherings, opinions are mixed on how that affects the rest of the holiday plans.

“Right now I have a compromised immune system so, I just have to be careful but we do celebrate,” said Sylvann Fuller of Harrison. “My daughter came for Thanksgiving and she will come for Christmas. But she has been vaccinated.”

“I’m not too sure about this COVID-19 at all, I feel comfortable with or without it.,” said John Wayman Christian.

While everyone wants to get with family for the holidays, not everyone wants to get vaccinated. In Arkansas, the vaccination rate has remained near 50% for several months.

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said part of the increase may have come from people waiting until after Thanksgiving to get tested.

”If this continues, we are definitely in another surge,” said Dr. Romero.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police later identified Reginald Baker, 30, of Seligman and Daniel Blanks, 41, of Fort Smith,...
2 arrested after hunters locate body near Seligman, Mo.
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
Eden Village 2/Springfield, Mo.
A second tiny home village for the homeless opens in Springfield

Latest News

Firefighters battle fire on historic Walnut Street in Springfield
PICTURES: Firefighters battle fire on historic Walnut Street in Springfield
Branson Board of Alderman postpone final reading of animal ordinance for January 11
More delays for a proposed new animal ordinance in Branson
Branson Board of Aldermen postpone the final reading of animal ordinance for January 11