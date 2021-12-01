CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man charged with burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Devin James Earnhardt, 25 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a Greene County fugitive. Officers are looking for Devin James Earnhardt. The 25-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.

Earnhardt is approximately 6′03″ tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Detectives believe he’s connected to cases of stealing, car thefts and burglaries in Greene County. If you’ve seen this man call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000.

