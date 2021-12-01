Advertisement

Firefighters battle fire on historic Walnut Street in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters are battling a fire at a home turned into apartments on historic Walnut Street in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 4 p.m. near Walnut and John Q. Hammons Parkway. The large Victorian home is divided into apartments.

Viewers say they could see the black smoke for miles. It appears the fire started on one of the upper stories of the home.

Stay tuned for more updates.

