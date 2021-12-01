Firefighters battle fire on historic Walnut Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters are battling a fire at a home turned into apartments on historic Walnut Street in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 4 p.m. near Walnut and John Q. Hammons Parkway. The large Victorian home is divided into apartments.

Autoplay Caption

Viewers say they could see the black smoke for miles. It appears the fire started on one of the upper stories of the home.

Stay tuned for more updates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.