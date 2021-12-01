Greene County COVID-19 rent and utility assistance serves 6,500 families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County COVID-19 emergency rent and utility helped keep 6,500 families in their homes.

County leaders say 78% of the $8,765,982.70 has been awarded to landlords and utility companies since the program began in February.

“Compared with 56% of funds across the United States, Greene County is doing very well, comparatively speaking at getting these funds into the hands of those who need them the most,” said Greene County Commissioner Bob Dixon. “We’re very proud of our team. And we’re very proud of our partner agencies for that.”

In August, the county received an additional $2,774,444.76 to continue to help people in the community financially impacted by the pandemic. In April, commissioners will apply for another $6 million to continue the rental assistance program.

“We’re doing very well, have used the funds that we were initially granted, the funds are available, and the need is here,” said Dixon. “So all three of those are very good reasons to move forward with it; the commission feels so we’ll be doing that just as soon as we can.”

Six organizations have worked with the county to distribute the funds. Commissioner Dixon credits the team effort in the success of the program.

“It’s kept a lot of people in their homes. Since families do not have to move, I think it’s probably kept a lot of people employed or enabled them to get back into employment now that the job market is what it is. There was a time there that it was very difficult. And they were impacted negatively by the job market with COVID. This definitely helped to bridge that gap and keep folks in their home and I think it’s overall it’s had a very positive impact on our community.”

If you need assistance, you can contact one of these organizations.

Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) - (417) 447-0554

Consumer Credit Counseling Services - (417) 889-7474

Community Partnership of the Ozarks - (417) 888-2020

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri - (417) 268-9998

Council of Churches of the Ozarks - (417) 887-3545

The Salvation Army - (417) 862-5509

For more information on Greene County Emergency Rent Assistance CLICK HERE

For more information on Missouri Emergency Rent Assistance CLICK HERE

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.