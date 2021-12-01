Advertisement

Greene County COVID-19 rent and utility assistance serves 6,500 families

Greene County Emergency Rental Assistance helps keep 6,500 families in their homes
Greene County Emergency Rental Assistance helps keep 6,500 families in their homes(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County COVID-19 emergency rent and utility helped keep 6,500 families in their homes.

County leaders say 78% of the $8,765,982.70 has been awarded to landlords and utility companies since the program began in February.

“Compared with 56% of funds across the United States, Greene County is doing very well, comparatively speaking at getting these funds into the hands of those who need them the most,” said Greene County Commissioner Bob Dixon. “We’re very proud of our team. And we’re very proud of our partner agencies for that.”

In August, the county received an additional $2,774,444.76 to continue to help people in the community financially impacted by the pandemic. In April, commissioners will apply for another $6 million to continue the rental assistance program.

“We’re doing very well, have used the funds that we were initially granted, the funds are available, and the need is here,” said Dixon. “So all three of those are very good reasons to move forward with it; the commission feels so we’ll be doing that just as soon as we can.”

Six organizations have worked with the county to distribute the funds. Commissioner Dixon credits the team effort in the success of the program.

“It’s kept a lot of people in their homes. Since families do not have to move, I think it’s probably kept a lot of people employed or enabled them to get back into employment now that the job market is what it is. There was a time there that it was very difficult. And they were impacted negatively by the job market with COVID. This definitely helped to bridge that gap and keep folks in their home and I think it’s overall it’s had a very positive impact on our community.”

If you need assistance, you can contact one of these organizations.

  • Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) - (417) 447-0554
  • Consumer Credit Counseling Services - (417) 889-7474
  • Community Partnership of the Ozarks - (417) 888-2020
  • Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri - (417) 268-9998
  • Council of Churches of the Ozarks - (417) 887-3545
  • The Salvation Army - (417) 862-5509

For more information on Greene County Emergency Rent Assistance CLICK HERE

For more information on Missouri Emergency Rent Assistance CLICK HERE

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Police later identified Reginald Baker, 30, of Seligman and Daniel Blanks, 41, of Fort Smith,...
2 arrested after hunters locate body near Seligman, Mo.
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
Eden Village 2/Springfield, Mo.
A second tiny home village for the homeless opens in Springfield

Latest News

Saving costs on Christmas decorations across the Ozarks
Greene County teenager known for holiday light shows shares utility bill budgeting tips
Meet Rhett Mulkey
CMNH MIRACLE CHILD: Meet Rhett Mulkey
North 13 study
Transportation leaders aim to ease traffic woes on Kansas Expressway in north Springfield
Devin James Earnhardt, 25
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man charged with burglary