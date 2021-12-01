Greene County teenager known for holiday light shows shares utility bill budgeting tips

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - It’s that time of year where the holiday lights start popping up in every direction.

Those lights can sometimes be fairly expensive, and this year, many are worried about rising utility bills.

One Greene County teenager has been putting on holiday light shows since he was a young kid. His family has gotten used to the expenses that come along with it. Jaxon Baker spoke with KY3 and shared quite a few good tips on how to save up even if you’re looking to do something a little less glamorous.

Baker is 17-years-old and started filling his parents’ yard with the holiday sparkle when he was nine.

“It was kind of like a big deal for our family to drive around Christmas lights and look at them,” Baker said. “I guess I just kind of fell in love and liked looking at them and wanted to do it.”

A lot of work takes place before it all pops up to life, and before those 70,000 bulbs start to glisten.

”It’s about three months of just installing and hanging them up,” Baker said.

Behind the shimmer of lights, Baker said utility fees cost about an extra $200 to $250 at the end of the season. But he said there are quite a few ways you can save if you’re looking to do something a little scaled back.

Baker said it all starts with the lights you choose.

“I would recommend LEDs,” he said. “They’re going to cost a couple bucks more, you know, when you buy them. But you’re going to pay less on your electric bill. You’re not going to mess with them as much and you won’t have to replace them. So I think it’s a better price for the longer time.”

On top of that, he highly recommends a timer.

”With a timer you’re not leaving them on overnight,” he said. “And you don’t have to remember to turn them on or turn them off. So they’ll save some money to just not leave them running 24/7.”

Baker also said inflatables can guzzle up the must energy.

”I’d say it’s like running like a dishwasher for from five to 11 p.m. or whenever you’re having them on,” he said.

Baker said another important way to save involves protecting your gear. He said small security cameras can help protect against potential thieves.

”Last year we had a couple lights cut,” Baker said. “We kind of made our security a little more intense. We have a whole bunch of wireless cameras. And those are usually super cheap. You can put them out in trees and anything. And they’ll send notifications to your phone, motion or anything like that gets detected.”

He also said to be careful on ladders as you climb up to the roof. Baker said not to carry a whole lot while you are climbing. Make sure it is not slippery or windy, and consider having a spotter along with you.

His light show, “JaxonsLights,” runs from 5 p.m. to 10.p.m on Sunday through Thursday. Shows run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Visitors can tune into 97.1 FM for the full experience.

