Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers guidance for COVID-19 at-home test kits

(WBNG 12 News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Greene County, getting tested is an important step in lowering community transmission.

For ease of access, many people may use at-home testing kits. If you choose to administer a COVID-19 test at home using an antigen self-test or other home test, here’s what to do with your results.

If you test positive:

If you receive a positive test result, you should immediately isolate to prevent further spread to people in your household. You will need to isolate for 10 days from the start of symptoms, regardless of your vaccination status. Close contacts, such as people in your household, should also quarantine if they are not fully vaccinated. For additional guidelines visit https://health.springfieldmo.gov/5096/What-to-do-if-youre-sick.

Call the Springfield-Greene County Health Department COVID-19 Call Center (417-874-1211) as soon as possible for further guidance and to help identify possible exposures.

If you test negative:

At-home tests can produce false negatives. If you think your test result may be incorrect, contact a healthcare provider to determine if additional testing is needed. You can find testing opportunities in the community at health.springfieldmo.gov/testing.

If you test negative for COVID-19 from an at-home test, but you are displaying symptoms of COVID-19, stay home, consider additional testing and seek medical attention. If you have been in close contact with someone who tests positive, confirming with a PCR test is recommended.

If you are symptomatic and confirm a negative test result for COVID-19, you may have another illness, such as the flu. Individuals should stay home and seek medical care if sick.

Common COVID-19 symptoms include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Prevention through vaccination

The community can further prevent the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges the community to get vaccinated as soon as possible to lower the community’s spread of the disease.

COVID-19 and flu vaccination opportunities are available at vaccine417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

