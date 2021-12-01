Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens westbound I-44 in Phelps County after semi crash

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) -MoDOT crews closed westbound I-44 for a few hours in Phelps County after a semi crash.

The crash happened late Wednesday morning at mile marker 180. The crash blocked the roadway. We do not know anything about injuries.

Crews reopened I-44 Wednesday around 1 p.m.

