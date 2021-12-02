Christian County Emergency Management transitions to new messaging alert system

Ozark, Mo. (KY3) - On December 1, the Christian County Emergency Management Office transitioned to a new messaging alert system.

Previously Christian County used an app called Swift 911 to send alerts. That service has now been replaced by Smart 911. The new system gives users the ability to provide information from their household, including a phone number, and address, and pictures of family members.

”(We want) pet information, information about your medical problems if you’re bedridden,” said Christian County Emergency Management director, Phil Amtower.

Amtower says they’re focusing on mass communication and alerts. This means dispatchers can’t see that extra info just yet, but they can target alerts.

”If the electricity went out for an extended period of time we can target a message to folks that are on oxygen that need electricity and ask them if they are okay,” Amtower said.

If residents signed up under the old system they will be on the list to receive alerts through Smart 911. Amtower encourages residents to make a new profile.

”It does have a lot more features and is a lot more powerful system,” Amtower said.

He says having additional information about yourself added to the app can be beneficial in an emergency.

”It might be a thing where I need help and that’s all you can say and the dispatcher can look at that and see a little more about what your situation is,” said Amtower.

To sign up for smart 911 alerts CLICK HERE

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

If residents signed up under the old system they will be on the list to receive alerts through Smart 911. Amtower encourages residents to make a new profile.

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.