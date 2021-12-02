ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for Nixa, Mo. man reported missing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Nixa, Mo. need your help to locate a man reported missing.

Jerry Hasty, 78, disappeared from a senior living facility around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say Hasty’s wife told them he became upset and wanted to return to Nebraska City, Nebraska where he was raised. He took the keys to their black 2017 Toyota Camry with license plates JCH-TKH and left.

If you have any tips regarding his location, please call 911 or Nixa Police at (417) 582-1030.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.