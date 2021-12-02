Advertisement

Fact Finders: Is that legal? Traffic parking question

It’s pretty common to see cars parked facing traffic on our city streets.
By Paul Adler
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s common to see cars parked facing traffic on our city streets. So, on this Fact Finders one of our viewers wants to know, is it illegal to park facing oncoming traffic?

The city of Springfield has an ordinance addressing this type of situation. In official language, it says you should “park a vehicle in a roadway... parallel with the edge of the roadway headed in the direction of lawful traffic... and with the right-hand wheels of the vehicle within 12 inches of the curb.”

“The main reason would be safety reasons if you were to leave that parking spot. Now you have to merge across both lanes of traffic to clear as opposed to being on the same side of the street, you just have to clear your lane, and you can proceed, which is a lot easier than trying to clear oncoming traffic, and then merge into your normal flow of traffic,” explained Lt. Curt Ringgold of the Springfield Police Department.

So, to answer the question; it is illegal to park facing oncoming traffic in Springfield. And it’s the law in Missouri too. As for tickets, Springfield Police would most likely issue a warning first. If ticketed, it’s a traffic infraction payable in municipal court.

If you have something you want us to investigate, email us at factfinders@ky3.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police later identified Reginald Baker, 30, of Seligman and Daniel Blanks, 41, of Fort Smith,...
2 arrested after hunters locate body near Seligman, Mo.
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
Eden Village 2/Springfield, Mo.
A second tiny home village for the homeless opens in Springfield

Latest News

Fact Finders: Legal or illegal parking question
Arkansas guard Stanley Umude dunks on a fast break against Central Arkansas during the first...
No. 10 Arkansas rolls over Central Arkansas
Jerry Hasty, 78, disappeared from a senior living facility around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for Nixa, Mo. man reported missing
AIDS Project of the Ozarks
HIV testing dropped during the pandemic in the Ozarks; however, cases rising