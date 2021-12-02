Fact Finders: Is that legal? Traffic parking question

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s common to see cars parked facing traffic on our city streets. So, on this Fact Finders one of our viewers wants to know, is it illegal to park facing oncoming traffic?

The city of Springfield has an ordinance addressing this type of situation. In official language, it says you should “park a vehicle in a roadway... parallel with the edge of the roadway headed in the direction of lawful traffic... and with the right-hand wheels of the vehicle within 12 inches of the curb.”

“The main reason would be safety reasons if you were to leave that parking spot. Now you have to merge across both lanes of traffic to clear as opposed to being on the same side of the street, you just have to clear your lane, and you can proceed, which is a lot easier than trying to clear oncoming traffic, and then merge into your normal flow of traffic,” explained Lt. Curt Ringgold of the Springfield Police Department.

So, to answer the question; it is illegal to park facing oncoming traffic in Springfield. And it’s the law in Missouri too. As for tickets, Springfield Police would most likely issue a warning first. If ticketed, it’s a traffic infraction payable in municipal court.

If you have something you want us to investigate, email us at factfinders@ky3.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.