Firefighters release cause of Walnut Street apartment fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters ruled faulty electrical wiring as the cause of a large fire on the first floor of apartments on historic Walnut Street in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 4 p.m. Wednesday near Walnut and John Q. Hammons Parkway.

The large Victorian-style home is divided into apartments called Walnut Manor Apartments. The home is split into three levels.

Firefighters say the fire advanced throughout the top floor and the attic space. The size of the structure made it difficult. Firefighters knocked the fire down after an hour. Investigators say they do not know the cause of the fire. Viewers say they could see the black smoke for miles.

Investigators say there are no injuries. Firefighters inspected the home in 2019. They say smoke alarms were going off at the time of the fire.

