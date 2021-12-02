Greene County’s personal property tax mailed-out paper statements coming out late, but online statements and pay are available

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A reminder that your property taxes are due by the end of the year and in Greene County that may be a problem for some people who are used to getting their statements in the mail.

That’s because the paper versions are running late in getting distributed but you can access your personal property and real estate tax statements online by going to countycollector.com or greenecountymo.govcollector/.

It’s marks the second year in a row that Greene County residents are trying to figure out exactly what’s going on with their property taxes.

Last year at this time when glitches in a new computer program caused communication problems between the Greene County Assessor’s Office and the Collector of Revenue’s Office, residents were allowed to pay their taxes late and the resulting fallout led to the January resignation of Collector of Revenue Leah Betts, who had been a long-time employee in the revenue office for almost two decades.

“I’m not just leaving because I’m frustrated,” Betts said when she quit. “I think there needs to be a big statement made to hopefully make a positive change within the county.”

Allen Icet is the new Collector of Revenue and admitted that he’s still encountering some things that need to be fixed.

“We had a few of what I refer to as leftover issues from last year’s tax season so we’ve worked through some of those,”he said. “I assure you there are a tremendous amount of moving parts in the Collector’s Office that I am learning about every day.”

One of the major ones and the cause for trouble this year is the timetable for getting tax statements to the public.

“By state statute the County Clerk delivers what each individual owes for personal and/or real estate so by the end of October the tax book is delivered to us,” Icet explained. “The Collector has by statute 30 days to process that and to generate statements. By November 3rd we had the online ability for folks to go in, pull up their statements and actually pay. So the tax statements are available online.”

However, the mailing out of the paper statements is a different story.

“I don’t have the staff to print, stuff and mail 140,000 letters,” Icet pointed out. “So Greene County has used a third party and it does take some time.”

According to Icet those paper statements have started arriving in the mail this week.

But when you look on the homepage of the Greene County Collector of Revenue, a message says, “We send bills out in November. If you don’t receive your bill by the mid-to-end of November, you need to give us a call.”

“My goal was to do that but with some of the challenges and back-and-forth that took place to assure the accuracy of the statements, which is paramount, we had some bumps in the road to work through,” Icet said. “My goal next year is to actually hit that (goal) and get the statements out prior to the end of November so taxpayers have those statements in their hands and can pay.”

But the best advice this year is go online and not wait on the mail to pay because after December 31 there will be a late fee.

When you go to the Greene County Collector’s home page you’ll notice a green button in the upper left corner that says “Statements and Receipts” and by clicking on that button you can print out your statement and access your tax ID and PIN number that you’ll need to pay (property tax and real estate tax ID numbers and PIN numbers are different).

Once you have your tax ID and PIN number you can return to the homepage and click the red button just above the green one that says “Pay Taxes” to start the process of finishing your payment.

“You’ll notice there are two ways to pay,” Icet said. “E-check or credit/debit. There is a bank fee if you use a credit or debit and you’ll see it on that page. As you continue on it will show you what taxes you owe including those from previous years and you have to pay the oldest taxes before you can pay the current one.”

And while there are a lot of us who prefer those paper statements that come in the mail, doing your property taxes online is something we’d better get more comfortable with because it’s the new wave.

“It’s not the wave of the future because the wave has been going on for quite some time,” Icet pointed out with a laugh. “So I would recommend the website because it’s fairly straightforward and secure plus your check won’t get lost in the mail which is something that happens quite often. If you have questions you can call our office (417-868-4036). We have customer service folks who are more than happy to take taxpayers through the process so they can pay online.”

