HIV testing dropped during the pandemic in the Ozarks; however, cases rising

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Aids Project of the Ozarks in Springfield reports a dramatic drop in the number of patients tested for HIV in 2020, reporting about a 70% decrease compared to previous years.

”It’s something I think we’re going to see the effects of for the next couple of years,” Executive Director Lynne Meyerkord says.

Meyerkord says in 2020, APO saw an average of about 40 HIV tests a month. That number has jumped to a record-breaking 200 tests per month recently.

However, Meyerkord says the lack of testing last year doesn’t mean fewer people got sick.

“The important thing about HIV is that now we have very effective treatments and those treatments prevent the spread of HIV to others,” Meyerkord says. “When folks are not getting tested and they’re not getting treated, they’re definitely potentially putting others at risk.”

At the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department had to suspend its STI testing.

Aaron Schekorra with the health department says that allowed staff working the clinic to shift their focus to COVID-19.

“A lot of people were putting off healthcare, personal healthcare appointments overall throughout the pandemic,” Schekorra says. “We definitely encourage people who need that service to start seeking them because they are available, even though they’re not currently available at the health department.”

The health department plans to eventually reopen that clinic but there’s no date set yet.

Instead, Schekorra is urging people to get tested at APO’s locations in Springfield.

“If individuals who feel like they’re at risk or have symptoms, go through with that testing,” Schekorra says. “That will help us in the process of stopping the spread of those diseases.”

In 2020, Meyerkord says there were 32 patients newly diagnosed with HIV in Southwest Missouri.

So far in 2021, that number is 38.

Meyerkord says not only was there a drop in testing but there was also a decrease in people with HIV getting treatment.

“People were afraid to go to the doctor,” Meyerkord says. “We tried to see as many of our folks as we could using telehealth models but some folks still just didn’t come out. They didn’t connect and we’ve spent part of this year trying to take care of that.”

Meyerkord says viral load suppression is important because it’s a measure of how much of the virus is in somebody’s body. The goal is to have that be undetectable.

“The higher your rate of viral load suppression, the better,” Meyerkord says. “We’ve probably had about a 3% drop in our viral load suppression rate. It was at 94% of folks we work with and it went down to about 91%. It’s slowly inching back up.”

APO offers free HVI and STI testing at its locations on S. Glenstone and in downtown Springfield. To make an appointment call 417-881-1900.

For only an HIV test, it’s a finger prick. If you want other tests like syphilis, it will require drawing blood.

