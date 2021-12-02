Advertisement

Judge reschedules court date for James Phelps

James Phelps/Dallas County Courthouse
James Phelps/Dallas County Courthouse(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge rescheduled the latest court date for James Phelps, wanted in the death of Cassidy Rainwater.

Judge John C. Porter moved the date up a week to December 10. Phelps and his co-defendant Timothy Norton face murder charges after authorities recovered the human remains of Rainwater. They also face kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse.

In an exclusive interview with KY3, Sheriff Scott Rice said DNA confirmed Rainwater’s flesh was found in a freezer. The rest of her remains were found scattered on a nearby property belonging to Bill Rainwater, Cassidy’s grandfather.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

Timothy Norton is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 2.

