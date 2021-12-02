Nixa veterinarian has tips on keeping your pet safe this holiday season

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - With Christmas just a few weeks away, many homes are decorated with garland, poinsettias and Christmas Trees. While the decorations add some holiday cheer, your pets might not be a huge fan.

Dr. Ryan Bader with Seven Hills Veterinary Clinic said it can be common for pets to chew on Christmas lights, but he warns owners to keep animals away because there’s risk of electrocution. Bader said tinsel is a concern because it can easily be swallowed.

“I think the biggest issue is that cats climb in them and then dogs like to pee on them,” said Bader. “That’s always one of the biggest concerns and it’s just part of their nature. Water bottles to kind of correct the behavior if you get a cat that’s climbing in it. People will do money are pennies in a plastic bottle water bottle and shake it. So there’s other ways to kind of deter them from that behavior.”

Poinsettia and Christmas lilies are toxic for dogs and cats but primarily cats because they’re able to reach plants that are higher up. He said lilies can cause kidney failure if ingested and not treated.

While celebrating holiday parties, Bader said no to feeding your pets food scraps like ham or turkey because the fatty foods can cause pancreatitis.

”So anything that’s fatty we want to try to avoid,” said Bader. “If you’re going to treat them special, I don’t recommend trying to give them anything off the table. You know bones potentially if you give them the wrong piece of turkey. The best thing you can do is just get them something special from a store and just treat them as special that way.”

Dr. Bader said just like the 4th of July, fireworks could be an issue for your pet on New Year’s. He recommends to make sure your animal is in a safe location, that’s quiet and to use any calming medication if needed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.