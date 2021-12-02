Sharp County, Ark. deputies searching carjacker considered armed and dangerous; likely headed to Springfield area

HARDY, Ark. (KY3/KAIT) - Sharp County authorities are searching for a man involved in the theft of a vehicle, armed with an AK-47 and a pistol, according to Sharp County dispatch. Deputies say he may be headed to Springfield.

Deputies responded Wednesday evening to a call about the vehicle theft in the Hardy area.

Investigators believe the suspect is driving a 2001 black Nissan Frontier, four-door with a luggage rack in the back. Officials ask you not to approach the suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the case can call Sharp County dispatch at 870-994-2211 or a local law enforcement agency.

