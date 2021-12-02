Advertisement

Signing Santa returns for kids at Springfield’s Bass Pro Shops

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A signing Santa brought smiles to many kids’ faces at Springfield’s Bass Pro Shops.

The kids signed their wish lists to Santa during this special meet and greet. The signing Santa says the excitement and joy in the children’s eyes are magical.

”I enjoy it so much,” said Santa. “With the children and talking and teasing and them giving me their list of what they want for Christmas, and they want big toys and telling me what they want, it’s really fun.“

An area group supporting the deaf community says the annual event brings so much joy.

”They are just so surprised,” said Linda Cheek, President, and Co-Founder of the Deaf Awareness Group of Southwest Missouri (DAG). “Their eyes light up and they are usually kind of shocked that Santa can sign, and they’re just overwhelmed by it.”

This is the fourth year Bass Pro Shops has hosted the event at its popular Santa’s Wonderland experience.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to the fire around 4 p.m. near Walnut and John Q. Hammons Parkway.
Firefighters battle fire on historic Walnut Street in Springfield
Lawrence County prosecutor dismisses murder charge in cold case investigation dating back to 1988
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Woman killed, man in serious condition after a car hit them near Conway, Mo.
Cars parked the wrong way on street
Fact Finders: Is that legal? Traffic parking question

Latest News

Signing Santa returns for kids at Springfield’s Bass Pro Shops
Christian County Office of Emergency Management transitions to new messaging alert system
Previously Christian county used an app called Swift 911 to send alerts.
Christian County Emergency Management transitions to new messaging alert system
FILE - Migrants arrive in Villa Comaltitlan, Chiapas state, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2021, as they...
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico