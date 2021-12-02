Signing Santa returns for kids at Springfield’s Bass Pro Shops

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A signing Santa brought smiles to many kids’ faces at Springfield’s Bass Pro Shops.

The kids signed their wish lists to Santa during this special meet and greet. The signing Santa says the excitement and joy in the children’s eyes are magical.

”I enjoy it so much,” said Santa. “With the children and talking and teasing and them giving me their list of what they want for Christmas, and they want big toys and telling me what they want, it’s really fun.“

An area group supporting the deaf community says the annual event brings so much joy.

”They are just so surprised,” said Linda Cheek, President, and Co-Founder of the Deaf Awareness Group of Southwest Missouri (DAG). “Their eyes light up and they are usually kind of shocked that Santa can sign, and they’re just overwhelmed by it.”

This is the fourth year Bass Pro Shops has hosted the event at its popular Santa’s Wonderland experience.

