Southwest Missouri Rep. Billy Long honored by Japanese government

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Japanese government awarded Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long with the Japanese Order of the Rising Sun award.

The country honored him for his work and contributions to promoting Japanese and American relations and legislative exchanges. Established in 1875, the Order of the Rising Sun is one of Japan’s highest imperial decorations.

“I have always cherished my relationship with the Japanese people,” Congressman Long said. “Throughout my time in Congress, I have worked closely with the Japanese government to grow the strong relationship between the United States and Japan, and this recognition shows my continued commitment to furthering our alliance. It was a great honor to co-chair the Congressional Study Group on Japan to lead six bipartisan delegations to Japan. The relationship between Japan and the United States is more important today than at any point in our history. With growing aggression from China, it is imperative that Japan and the United States remain steadfast allies against this ever-present threat and I remain committed to securing this alliance for years to come.”

I have always cherished my relationship with the Japanese people, and worked to maintain a strong alliance between our two nations. I am honored to be awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, in recognition of these efforts. https://t.co/VTgwCgtcam — U.S. Rep. Billy Long (@USRepLong) December 2, 2021

