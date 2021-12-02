Taste of the Ozarks: Leftover Turkey, Cranberry Waldorf Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Turn your turkey leftovers into a delicious salad.

Leftover Turkey, Cranberry Waldorf Salad:

Ingredients:

2 cups leftover turkey meat shredded or chopped into medium dice

2 stalks of celery diced

1 honey crisp apple cut into bite-sized pieces

2/3 cups halved red grapes

1/4 cup dried cranberries

2/3 cups mayonnaise

2 tsp celery salt

1/2 tsp tabasco

1 tsp pepper

In a large mixing bowl whisk together mayo, celery salt, tabasco, and pepper. Add turkey and celery and mix to coat. Lastly add, cranberries, apples, and grapes and toss to combine. Serve with rolls or lettuce wraps.

Recipe serves 3-4.

