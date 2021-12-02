Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Leftover Turkey, Cranberry Waldorf Salad

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Turn your turkey leftovers into a delicious salad.

Leftover Turkey, Cranberry Waldorf Salad:

Ingredients:

2 cups leftover turkey meat shredded or chopped into medium dice

2 stalks of celery diced

1 honey crisp apple cut into bite-sized pieces

2/3 cups halved red grapes

1/4 cup dried cranberries

2/3 cups mayonnaise

2 tsp celery salt

1/2 tsp tabasco

1 tsp pepper

In a large mixing bowl whisk together mayo, celery salt, tabasco, and pepper. Add turkey and celery and mix to coat. Lastly add, cranberries, apples, and grapes and toss to combine. Serve with rolls or lettuce wraps.

Recipe serves 3-4.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to the fire around 4 p.m. near Walnut and John Q. Hammons Parkway.
Firefighters battle fire on historic Walnut Street in Springfield
Lawrence County prosecutor dismisses murder charge in cold case investigation dating back to 1988
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Cars parked the wrong way on street
Fact Finders: Is that legal? Traffic parking question
Jerry Hasty, 78, disappeared from a senior living facility around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police locate man reported missing in Nixa, Mo.

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Leftover Turkey, Cranberry Waldorf Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Mini Pumpkin Hand Pies
Taste of the Ozarks: Mini Pumpkin Hand Pies
Taste of the Ozarks: One-Pan Maple Dijon Pork Tenderloin Bake
Taste of the Ozarks: One-Pan Maple Dijon Pork Tenderloin Bake
Taste of the Ozarks: One-Pan Maple Dijon Pork Tenderloin Bake