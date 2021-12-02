Woman killed, man in serious condition after a car hit them near Conway, Mo.

NEAR CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a car hit a man and a woman while they were trying to cross a road Wednesday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Martingale Drive east of Conway.

Marie Kelley, 29, of Richland, was killed in the accident. Kenneth Harting, 29, also of Richland was flown to a Springfield hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.