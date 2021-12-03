CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief walks off with trailer on Thanksgiving night in western Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

4300 block of Skyler Drive in Springfield. Just west of Rutledge Wilson Farm Park. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County deputies want your help finding a thief who struck late Thanksgiving night. Investigators say the crime happened in the 4300 block of West Skyler Drive in Springfield. The neighborhood is just west of Rutledge Wilson Farm Park.

November 26, 2021 3:49 a.m. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Security video from the home shows a man in the driveway. He stole a 6 to 7-foot flatbed tilt trailer or “dump style” trailer. It’s painted black on the frame and has rough wood on the deck. The trailer is valued at $350. The owner told deputies the trailer had a lock on the tongue, but the thief was able to walk it out of the driveway. The trailer has the Missouri plate number 52L3JE.

Greene County Tip Line: 417-829-6230 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

If you’ve seen this trailer or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

