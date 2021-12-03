CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief walks off with trailer on Thanksgiving night in western Greene County
The crime happened in a neighborhood west of Rutledge Wilson Farm Park.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County deputies want your help finding a thief who struck late Thanksgiving night. Investigators say the crime happened in the 4300 block of West Skyler Drive in Springfield. The neighborhood is just west of Rutledge Wilson Farm Park.
Security video from the home shows a man in the driveway. He stole a 6 to 7-foot flatbed tilt trailer or “dump style” trailer. It’s painted black on the frame and has rough wood on the deck. The trailer is valued at $350. The owner told deputies the trailer had a lock on the tongue, but the thief was able to walk it out of the driveway. The trailer has the Missouri plate number 52L3JE.
If you’ve seen this trailer or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.
