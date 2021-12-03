Comedian Weird Al Yankovic’s returning to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Weird Al is bringing his musical comedy back to Springfield.

Weird Al Yankovic will perform at the Gillioz Theatre on August 30. Tickets go on sale on December 10.

Weird Al Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. He calls his latest tour the, “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.” He will play parodies from his 14 albums. Weird Al is one of only five artists to have had Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades, the other four being Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2, and Kenny G.

For tickets beginning on December 10, purchase online at GILLIOZ.ORG or call 417.863.9491.

