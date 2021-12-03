Court hearings Friday for suspects charged in two Springfield murder investigations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Court hearings took place Friday for two suspects charged in two different murder investigations in Springfield.

A pre-trial conference commenced Friday for Brandon C. King, charged in two stabbing deaths from New Year’s Eve in 2020. Also in Greene County, an arraignment hearing was held Friday for Anotnio Meanus, charged in a deadly shooting in north Springfield from October 2021.

King, pleaded not guilty in January to criminal charges in the deaths of Stephanie Plumb, 32, and Dylan Moore, 13.

According to court records, King faces two counts of first degree murder, one count of child abuse resulting in death, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of abuse of a child, and seven counts of armed criminal action.

Police say Plumb and Moore were stabbed to death by King at a home in the 2000 block of West Scott Street on Dec. 31, 2020. Two girls also suffered severe injuries.

According to a probable cause statement released in January, King was facing a criminal charge in Christian County and he was planning to “kill everyone in the house,” steal a van and leave Missouri. Court records show a history of criminal charges in Greene County dating back to 2011. Per the probable cause statement, he admitted to stabbing multiple people in an interview with law enforcement.

Per court records, King’s pre-trial conference has been pushed back to Feb. 25.

Meanus is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the shooting death of I’Shon Dunham, 17, on Oct. 7. Per court records, he pleaded not guilty to charges in the case during his arraignment hearing Friday.

Police say two people were shot around that afternoon near the 400 block of East Norton Road. The shooting happened during a confrontation between four people, during which investigators say Meanus was asked to accompany another man while he sold a cell phone. According to a probable cause statement, one man told police that, based on previous interactions with the person he was meeting, he thought he was going to be robbed and asked Meanus to accompany him.

Per court documents, Meanus told police that the person in the car tried grabbing the cell phone, while the man he accompanied struggled with exchanging the phone. While that happened, Meanus told police a person looking to purchase the phone pulled out a gun. Police say Meanus then pulled out a handgun and fatally shot one person in the car.

The next hearing for Meanus is scheduled for Dec. 14. Attorneys are seeking a bond reduction in his case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.