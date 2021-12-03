Earthquake reported Friday morning in Arkansas near the Boone and Marion County line

PYATT, Ark. (KY3) - A small-scale earthquake was reported along the Boone County and Marion County line early Friday morning by the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was a magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale, and the epicenter was located roughly one mile north of Highway 412, right at the county line.

So far, there has been no significant damage reported from the earthquake, which occurred roughly at 5:50 in the morning. However, it woke up several residents in the area with windows rattling and the floor shaking.

”I heard a big boom,” said Marjorie Daugherty, who says the shake woke her up. “First, I thought someone was foolin’ around with my car or blew up my car because somebody decided to try and steal it one time.“

In that small town of Pyatt, Arkansas things typically stay quiet, and that’s exactly how locals like it. But that wasn’t the case early Friday morning.

”It just roared like a freight train coming through, you know, I’m just as close as y’all to these tracks, but that’s what it sounded like,” explained Charles Ray Dickerson, of Pyatt.

Scott Ausbrooks, the director and state geologist with the Arkansas Geological Survey, says typically anything below a magnitude 3 is rarely felt.

”Typically around a magnitude 3 is where we anticipate it being felt,” he explained. “But more factors play into that, one is the depth, this was about 4.6 kilometres deep. So in a relative sense, it was more on the shallower end.”

But was still enough to startle several residents.

”Oh, I felt it, so did my dogs, and my dogs went nuts,” said Daugherty who says she had several pictures fall off the walls.

This the second reported earthquake in the area in less than a month, causing concern for those who reside nearby.

”As far as frequency of them, it seems like this is what these things do: you’ll go for a period of time with no activity and then you’ll have a few earthquakes pop off,” said Ausbrooks. “That is very common and we see no sign that there ramping up or going to be a lot more activity.”

In 2017, there was a series of minor earthquakes around Bergman, Arkansas, just north of Harrison. Since then, no major quakes have been reported.

But some locals take it to be a sign.

”It’s up to the man upstairs is the way I look at it,” said Dickerson.

”Everybody just better wake up, and if you’re not safe, get in there and get saved,” said Daugherty.

”I don’t think its anything to be concerned about at this time, that it’s leading up to anything major,” said Ausbrooks.

The Arkansas Geological Survey says leaders will continue to monitor the region and if subsequent activity follows will look to install more seismic monitoring instruments in the area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.