Fort Leonard Wood officials investigate altercation on post

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement at Fort Leonard Wood arrested one person after an altercation on the post.

Emergency personnel responded to an incident at the Fort Leonard Wood Main Exchange at approximately 10:08 a.m. Friday after a physical altercation was reported. One left the scene. Fort Leonard Wood officials arrested him on Missouri Avenue, while traveling in the direction of the North Gate.

The victim suffered injuries considered not to be life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division and Fort Leonard Wood’s Directorate of Emergency Services.

